Agen Schmitz

Default Folder X 5.5.6

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.5.6, working around a bug in macOS 11 Big Sur to ensure the width of the sidebar in file dialogs is now saved and restored. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also adds the option of holding down the Option key while switching folder sets to open all Favorites from that set in the Finder, adds support for searching with the version of HoudahSpot available on Setapp (in addition to the standalone version from Houdah Software), correctly opens files chosen from the Recent Files menu in a file dialog, and incorporates additional workarounds for disappearing cursor problems in Big Sur. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Default Folder X 5.5.6

