Agen Schmitz

Default Folder X 5.5.7

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.5.7, enhancing cooperation with the Path Finder file-browser app. Default Folder X now displays folders from all tabs of Path Finder’s windows and can automatically add its menu and drawer buttons to toolbars in Path Finder. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also resolves an issue that could cause creation and modification dates to disappear in the Information tab, increases the reliability of switching between folders and selecting items in file dialogs, corrects all known disappearing cursor issues, and fixes a bug that could cause the app to hang at startup. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 15.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Default Folder X 5.5.7

