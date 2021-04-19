Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Default Folder X 5.5.8

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.5.8 with bug fixes and improvements for the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. The release fixes a bug that could result in the Finder-click feature switching to the wrong folder when clicking on Path Finder windows, improves tracking of Path Finder and ForkLift windows, corrects errors that could result in the Favorites menu not correctly enabling or disabling its commands for managing default folders, resolves an issue that could cause default folders to fail if they required matching a saved file’s filename extension, and enables you to drag and drop apps into the Exclusion list in Default Folder X > Preferences > Options. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 15.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Default Folder X 5.5.8

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum