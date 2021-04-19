Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.5.8 with bug fixes and improvements for the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. The release fixes a bug that could result in the Finder-click feature switching to the wrong folder when clicking on Path Finder windows, improves tracking of Path Finder and ForkLift windows, corrects errors that could result in the Favorites menu not correctly enabling or disabling its commands for managing default folders, resolves an issue that could cause default folders to fail if they required matching a saved file’s filename extension, and enables you to drag and drop apps into the Exclusion list in Default Folder X > Preferences > Options. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 15.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)