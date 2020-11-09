Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.5, adding support for macOS 11.0 Big Sur and ensuring the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility runs natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon powered Macs. The update now keeps track of changes in shared folders that are synced from the cloud (iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Box Sync), so that changes in the sync folder will appear immediately in Default Folder X’s Recent Files and Recent Folders menus. Default Folder X 5.5 also updates its look to fit Big Sur’s graphical changes, adds tooltips to favorite and default folder lists in the preferences so you can see the full path of a folder, corrects a problem with Default Folder X’s menus being sorted incorrectly for sub-folders that contained a large number of items, fixes an intermittent bug in file dialog management that could result in occasional failures to switch between folders, and works around two macOS bugs that could cause the app to hang at startup. Default Folder X is also now part of the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 15.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)