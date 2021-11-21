Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.6.2, a small maintenance release that fixes a bug that could cause the Finder in macOS 12 Monterey to relaunch at login repeatedly. In addition to running more efficiently in Monterey, the update also resolves an issue that caused Default Folder X’s controls to appear in the wrong location when Monterey’s new “Automatically hide and show the menu bar on desktop” setting is turned on, corrects a problem with Default Folder X’s controls overlapping Quick Look previews in Open and Save dialogs, and fixes a bug with Default Folder X’s Finder toolbar icons resetting to their default positions in Monterey. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 16.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)