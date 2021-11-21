Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Default Folder X 5.6.2

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.6.2, a small maintenance release that fixes a bug that could cause the Finder in macOS 12 Monterey to relaunch at login repeatedly. In addition to running more efficiently in Monterey, the update also resolves an issue that caused Default Folder X’s controls to appear in the wrong location when Monterey’s new “Automatically hide and show the menu bar on desktop” setting is turned on, corrects a problem with Default Folder X’s controls overlapping Quick Look previews in Open and Save dialogs, and fixes a bug with Default Folder X’s Finder toolbar icons resetting to their default positions in Monterey. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 16.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Default Folder X 5.6.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum