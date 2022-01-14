Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.6.3, resolving issues with tracking recent files and addressing interface hiccups. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility now adds attachments opened directly from Mail and Messages to the Recent Files menu (despite their locations in folders that are hidden), displays items cloud-synced by Box Drive in Recent Folders and Recent Files, no longer automatically displays a full-sized Save As window if control buttons are at the bottom of the screen, fixes a bug that could cause the Finder drawer to hide in the middle of a drag-and-drop operation, ensures that Default Folder X’s collection of recently used tags works more reliably, and resolves menu item alignment problems in the Utility and Favorites menus. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 16.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)