Default Folder X 5.6.6

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.6.5 with a variety of improvements and bug fixes for the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. The update now includes files uploaded in a browser or attached to an email in the Recent Files list, improves Finder-click in Save As sheets in macOS 11 Big Sur and later to provide better access to open Finder windows, disables Default Folder X’s display and editing of Finder comments if the Finder is not running, corrects a bug that prevented items in cloud-synced folders from being ignored by the Recent Files and Recent Folders features, adds support for several Java apps (RazorSQL, RubyMine and WebStorm), and resolves an issue with correctly detecting Save As dialogs in 10.12 Sierra.

St. Clair Software issued version 5.6.6 shortly after this release to correct a problem that resulted in Default Folder X not being shown in the Automation section of the macOS privacy settings when freshly installed (preventing the the Finder-click feature from working and causing Default Folder X to complain about permissions). ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)