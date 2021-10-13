Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.6, adding support for macOS 12 Monterey along with support for a variety of apps (MoneyDance, Flying Logic, and the Mac App Store edition of PDF Studio Pro). The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility renames commands at the bottom of the Favorites menu to be shorter and less repetitive, works around an issue with saving into the current document folder in Affinity Designer and other Affinity apps, fixes a bug that caused Default Folder X to become temporarily unresponsive after a file dialog was resized, and updates the appearance of the folder set editing window in Big Sur and Monterey. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 15.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)