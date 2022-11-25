Share Email

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.7.2, ensuring the drawer in the Finder works correctly with Stage Manager in macOS 13 Ventura. When Stage Manager has hidden the Finder’s windows, Default Folder X’s Finder-click feature now enables you to click them as if they aren’t hidden. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also improves the handling of file and folder alias names that contain a slash character, corrects display inconsistencies in Default Folder X > Settings > Shortcuts, and fixes a privacy permissions bug in 10.15 Catalina. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)