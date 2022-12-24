Share Email

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.7.3 to address bugs in macOS 13 Ventura and improve the default locations of the Open/Save dialog utility’s Finder toolbar buttons so they aren’t hidden in narrow windows. The update minimizes the impact of a bug in Ventura that can cause the mouse cursor to disappear when Default Folder X is changing the location shown in an Open or Save dialog, and it works around a bug in Ventura that could cause a crash when retrieving information about the currently selected item in a file dialog. Version 5.7.3 also improves command descriptions in Default Folder X’s AppleScript dictionary. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)