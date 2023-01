Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.7.4 to address several reliability issues. The Open/Save dialog utility fixes a bug that could cause Save dialogs to stop responding in Safari 16.2, resolves an issue with the Cancel and Save buttons in Save dialogs becoming disabled in macOS 13 Ventura, fixes a bug that could result in Open and Save dialogs failing to switch to the desired folder, and corrects a problem that could cause Default Folder X to quit unexpectedly under certain circumstances. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)