Agen Schmitz

Default Folder X 5.7.6

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 5.7.6, updating the Open/Save dialog utility to match its toolbar color and controls to Dark mode file dialogs in apps that use custom dark themes (even when the system is in Light mode). The release fixes a bug in the Finder-click feature that could disable it in some scenarios; corrects an issue that caused the app to fail to open the correct folder in file dialogs; ensures Default Folder X appears in the Save dialogs of GraphicConverter and Luminar Neo when running in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave, and 10.15 Catalina; and works around a bug that could cause the SpeedDock app to select the wrong item in its docks when running Default Folder. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Default Folder X 5.7.6

