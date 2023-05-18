Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 5.7.7, a maintenance release with improvements and bug fixes for the Open/Save dialog utility. The update ensures the Finder-click feature works with beta versions of the ForkLift 4 dual-pane file manager, fixes a bug that could cause a hang when opening and saving files in Brave, corrects a problem that could result in the Setapp version of Default Folder X incorrectly handling alerts and popups, updates the Option-Up/Down arrow keyboard shortcuts to work correctly when folders in the Recent Folders history have been moved or deleted, resolves an issue with the Finder drawer hiding itself in the Setapp version when dragging files, and matches the bezel color to the file dialog color in macOS 10.13 High Sierra and 10.14 Mojave. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)