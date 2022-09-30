Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.7, adding support for macOS 13 Ventura and now requiring a minimum of 10.13 High Sierra. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility addresses problems with the tracking of recent items on Microsoft OneDrive, correctly re-selects a non-downloaded document previously opened in iCloud Drive, fixes a bug that could mistakenly identify your home folder as iCloud Drive, eliminates an error that could cause a system beep after switching to a new folder in a file dialog, and ensures the “Default to the current document’s folder in Save dialogs” feature works correctly in Microsoft Word with documents on your local drive. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 15.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)