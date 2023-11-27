Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Default Folder X 6.0.2

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.0.2 with bug fixes and improvements for the recently upgraded Open/Save dialog utility. Version 6.0.2 lets you browse through recent items in the Quick Search window with the Down Arrow key and adds Command-L as a default keyboard shortcut for Enter Filename in Save dialogs. The update also corrects problems that could cause folders in file dialogs to switch slowly or not at all, resolves an issue that caused the cursor to disappear in macOS 14 Sonoma file dialogs, fixes problems with keyboard focus and text selection in Save dialogs not working correctly, and resolves a bug when syncing settings via iCloud that could delete a folder set when iCloud Drive syncing failed. ($39.95 new, free update for version 6 licenses, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Default Folder X 6.0.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum