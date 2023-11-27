Share Email



St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.0.2 with bug fixes and improvements for the recently upgraded Open/Save dialog utility. Version 6.0.2 lets you browse through recent items in the Quick Search window with the Down Arrow key and adds Command-L as a default keyboard shortcut for Enter Filename in Save dialogs. The update also corrects problems that could cause folders in file dialogs to switch slowly or not at all, resolves an issue that caused the cursor to disappear in macOS 14 Sonoma file dialogs, fixes problems with keyboard focus and text selection in Save dialogs not working correctly, and resolves a bug when syncing settings via iCloud that could delete a folder set when iCloud Drive syncing failed. ($39.95 new, free update for version 6 licenses, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)