Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Default Folder X 6.0.3

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.0.3 with some convenient additions and bug fixes for the Open/Save dialog utility. The release now adds any folder or file opened or revealed using Default Folder to its appropriate Recent menu, ensures that periods are treated as word boundaries when selecting text in the filename field within Save dialogs, adds items dragged and dropped to the menu bar icon to the Recent menus, adds a Close Drawer command to the contextual menu for the Finder drawer, works around a bug in macOS 14 Sonoma that caused menu items to shift to the right when the Option key was pressed, resolves errors that occurred when recent items were included inline in Default Folder X’s menu, and fixes a bug that could prevent recent menus from being sorted correctly. ($39.95 new, free update, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Default Folder X 6.0.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum