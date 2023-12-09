Share Email



St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.0.3 with some convenient additions and bug fixes for the Open/Save dialog utility. The release now adds any folder or file opened or revealed using Default Folder to its appropriate Recent menu, ensures that periods are treated as word boundaries when selecting text in the filename field within Save dialogs, adds items dragged and dropped to the menu bar icon to the Recent menus, adds a Close Drawer command to the contextual menu for the Finder drawer, works around a bug in macOS 14 Sonoma that caused menu items to shift to the right when the Option key was pressed, resolves errors that occurred when recent items were included inline in Default Folder X’s menu, and fixes a bug that could prevent recent menus from being sorted correctly. ($39.95 new, free update, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)