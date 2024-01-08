Share Email



St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.0.4, eliminating a delay that could occur when Save dialogs appear. The Open/Save dialog utility now enables you to specify the app you want Default Folder X to use when opening folders; adds Finder-click support for the QSpace and QSpace Pro Finder replacements; shows an icon alongside Quick Search results for hits in your favorites, recent items, or apps; adds a keyboard shortcut to display the menu in the Quick Search window; adds a command in the Quick Search contextual menu to copy a file or folder to the clipboard; and fixes a bug that prevented comments or tags from being entered in a Save dialog in macOS 12 Monterey or earlier. ($39.95 new, free update, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)