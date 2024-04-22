Default Folder X 6.0.6

Share Email



St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.0.5, ensuring the Open/Save dialog utility correctly displays the name, icon, and location for OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box folders. The release also enables you to paste or type a complete path into the Quick Search window to open an item at that location, updates the history of recent Finder windows when any tab of a Finder window is closed, updates support for Alfred 5, fixes a bug that could cause a Finder window to jump back to its previous location and size after being resized, ensures that a customized name of a Favorite isn’t changed if its folder location is changed, and resolves an issue in Finder-click that prevented it from recognizing QSpace windows on a second display.

Shortly after this release, St. Clair pushed out version 6.0.6 to resolve an issue that could slow performance when gathering information about files and folders in Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, or Box Drive, plus ensure that “Default to the current document’s folder” in Microsoft Word Save dialogs now works with files saved in OneDrive. ($39.95 new, free update, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)