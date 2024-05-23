Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Default Folder X 6.0.7

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.0.7 with improvements and bug fixes for the Open/Save dialog utility. The maintenance release fixes a bug that could cause folder switching to fail in Open and Save dialogs, corrects two issues that could leave Default Folder X’s toolbar displayed even in front of a QuickLook window, addresses a problem with Open and Save dialogs hanging when using the macOS Accessibility Zoom feature, adjusts the text alignment in the menu configuration, adds a setting that lets you use the left and right arrow keys to edit text in the Quick Search window, and improves error handling. ($39.95 new, free update, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Default Folder X 6.0.7

