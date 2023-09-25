Default Folder X 6.0
St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6, a major upgrade for the Open/Save dialog utility that brings support for macOS 14 Sonoma while still offering support for 10.13 High Sierra and later. The release introduces a new Quick Search window for accessing favorites, recent files, folders, apps, and Finder windows; provides a wider filename field than the default macOS Save As dialog; enables you to drag files and folders to the app icon in the menu bar to move or copy them to another location; lets you perform actions on files after saving them; syncs Default Folder X settings between Macs; and offers a rewritten Finder drawer that can be used as a temporary drag-and-drop holding space or as a location for often-used files and folders.
Settings have been reorganized to make them easier to navigate and understand, switching between folders in Open and Save dialogs is more reliable, recently used applications are now tracked, keywords from PDF files are included in the metadata shown in the Info pane, and more. Default Folder X 6.0 is now priced at $39.95. The upgrade is free if you purchased a license on or after 1 March 2023. For licenses purchased between 1 September 2022 and 1 March 2023, the upgrade costs $9.95. For licenses bought before that, upgrades are $19.95. ($39.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)
How and where do you get a coupon to obtain the upgrade discount for a Tidbits member?
Another poster mentioned they’d had trouble with the TidBITS coupon code not working, but it worked for me a minute (literally) ago following these steps.
All worked seemlessly.
Perhaps a deal for paid TidBITS’s members. Though I could be wrong. Posting here may make it public…
Yes, please don’t post coupons that are exclusive to TidBITS members. I’ve XXXXXX’d it out now.
Outstanding app, and I feel a bit lost when using someone else’s Mac which doesn’t have DF installed. I upgraded moments after the app informed me of the availability of a paid upgrade.
But darn, I wish I’d checked the Tidbits site yesterday and known I could take advantage of a discount on upgrades (which is a pretty rare thing!). That said, I last paid for an upgrade in 2016 so I got my money’s worth and I’m not too mad.
