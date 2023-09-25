Share Email



St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6, a major upgrade for the Open/Save dialog utility that brings support for macOS 14 Sonoma while still offering support for 10.13 High Sierra and later. The release introduces a new Quick Search window for accessing favorites, recent files, folders, apps, and Finder windows; provides a wider filename field than the default macOS Save As dialog; enables you to drag files and folders to the app icon in the menu bar to move or copy them to another location; lets you perform actions on files after saving them; syncs Default Folder X settings between Macs; and offers a rewritten Finder drawer that can be used as a temporary drag-and-drop holding space or as a location for often-used files and folders.

Settings have been reorganized to make them easier to navigate and understand, switching between folders in Open and Save dialogs is more reliable, recently used applications are now tracked, keywords from PDF files are included in the metadata shown in the Info pane, and more. Default Folder X 6.0 is now priced at $39.95. The upgrade is free if you purchased a license on or after 1 March 2023. For licenses purchased between 1 September 2022 and 1 March 2023, the upgrade costs $9.95. For licenses bought before that, upgrades are $19.95. ($39.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)