DEVONagent 3.11.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.11.1, adding support for JSON RSS feeds and improving handling of RSS feeds in general. All three editions also resolve a sporadic crash when accessing the Preferences panel in macOS 10.14 Mojave, plus update the USA.gov and SEC plugins. The Express and Pro editions fix a bug where opening the License panel could stall the application, and the Pro edition addresses various visual artifacts including ones affecting tabs on search windows in Mojave. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free, release notes; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new, release notes; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, release notes. 10.10+)