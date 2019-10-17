DEVONagent 3.11.2 (Lite, Express, and Pro)

Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.11.2, improving overall performance and reliability and fixing glitches in macOS 10.15 Catalina. DEVONagent Express and DEVONagent Pro both update the DEVONthink Server plugin for compatibility with DEVONthink 3, improve the video scanner and HTML parser, enhance Accessibility using modern macOS features, resolve a stall at launch on Catalina, and patch a memory leak of the Support Assistant. DEVONagent Pro modernizes the stylesheet for RSS feeds (including Dark mode support), adds a new AppleScript command for downloading JSON, revises summaries and digest results to be more precise, corrects some crashes related to WebKit (including one involving Touch Bar support). The trial version of DEVONagent Pro now runs up to 30 days from the initial application launch and up to 60 non-consecutive hours of use. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members; release notes available under Help menu; 10.10+)