DEVONagent 3.11.3 (Lite, Express, and Pro)

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.11.3, improving date parsing while searching and addressing a crash related to highlighting occurrences in PDF documents (macOS 10.14 Mojave and later). The maintenance release also updates the Clinical Trials plugin, disables smart dashes, smart quotes, grammar and spell checking by default in the plugin editor, resolves an issue with searching the Apple Listserv, and fixes issues with WebKit. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members; release notes available under Help menu; 10.10+)