DEVONagent 3.11.4 (Lite, Express, and Pro)

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.11.4, adding support for M1-based Macs and making cosmetic changes for macOS 11 Big Sur. DEVONagent Pro adds support for importing bookmarks from the Brave Web browser, enables searches to return up to 10,000 results instead of 1,000, no longer updates Web views on inactive tabs to improve performance and reduce battery usage, resolves a crash that occurred in Big Sur on M1-based Macs when trying to print a page, and makes improvements to the HTML parser to enhance processes like improved scanner compatibility with Web sites loading images dynamically. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members; various sizes; release notes available in the Help menu; 10.10+)