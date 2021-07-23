Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

DEVONagent 3.11.5

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.11.5, revising numerous plug-ins to restore or improve their capabilities and renaming some plug-ins and search sets for clarity (such as changing healthfinder.gov as MyHealthFinder). DEVONagent Pro improves retry handling of the download manager, reduces memory usage while searching, improves capturing of dynamic websites as paginated or single-page PDF documents via AppleScript, ensures that changes to system font size work correctly in the latest macOS releases, and fixes a bug that could cause visual artifacts when opening and closing many tabs. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members; various sizes; release notes available in the Help menu; macOS 10.10+)

Comments About DEVONagent 3.11.5

