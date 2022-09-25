DEVONagent Pro 3.11.6

Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.11.6 with many under-the-hood improvements, including the option to send JSON POST requests. DEVONagent Pro updates the Linked Documents scanner to find EPUB and Kindle files, updates the Google Video and YouTube plug-ins, improves retrieving the title of HTML pages and feeds as well as image thumbnails, improves the speed and resilience of the Download Manager, adds VoiceOver support to the Scripts menu, resolves a WebKit issue that caused rendering issues in macOS 11 Big Sur and later, removes an obsolete Twitter plug-in, improves filtering of advertisements, and now requires 10.14 Mojave or later. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members; various sizes; release notes available in the Help menu; macOS 10.14+)