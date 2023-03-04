DEVONagent Pro 3.11.7

Share Email

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.11.7. DEVONagent Pro adds three new plug-ins (the AI-based, general-purpose Neeva, the law-centric Caselaw Access Project, and the engineering-focused IEEEXplore), improves the scripts and scanners to retrieve more image formats, enhances RSS crawling so you can use more feeds, automatically adds better names to Mastodon articles, improves percent escaping in links and URLs, updates the code for recording keyboard shortcuts, and fixes a bug that caused search and highlighting to sometimes fail with Greek characters. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members; various sizes; release notes available in the Help menu; macOS 10.14+)