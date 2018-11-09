Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

DEVONagent 3.11

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.11, improving compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave and reorganizing the search sets. Both the Express and Pro editions resolve an issue that prevented importing or searching Safari history in 10.12 Sierra or later, improve filtering and retrieval of links, and fix a bug with automatically updating to the latest version.

The Pro edition adds an option that enables you to group search sets for easier management; changes parsing a Web page’s rendered HTML for better See Also, translation, and automation via AppleScript; enhances VoiceOver support; uses the rendered Web page as the source instead of the underlying HTML code, and ensures the download manager no longer sets Finder comments to avoid automation alerts in Mojave. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free, release notes; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new, release notes; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, release notes. 10.10+)

