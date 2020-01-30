Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has posted DEVONthink 3.0.4, adding a preference option for disabling Dark mode for documents while leaving the rest of the user interface in the dark. The update also improves importing and indexing of files and folders located in cloud folders, defaults to displaying search results sorted by score, adds valid Markdown links to image files dropped from the Finder into Markdown documents, retains link formatting when printing rich text documents or converting them to PDF, improves responsiveness while handling indexed folders on network volumes, and performs garbage collection of sync stores immediately after uploading changes to avoid unnecessary and possibly large downloads on other devices and to free up disk space. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 92.8 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)