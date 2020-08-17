Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

DEVONthink 3.5.2

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.5.2, bringing initial support for the upcoming release of macOS 11.0 Big Sur as well as ARM-based Macs (see “The Case for ARM-Based Macs,” 9 June 2020). The document and information manager improves the efficiency of the sync engine (including more reliable resumption of interrupted syncs and using less cloud or disk space), preserves the hierarchy of nested tags when moving or duplicating tagged items between databases, ensure HTML exports behave more reliably when exporting to Web sites and converting Markdown documents to HTML, enables you to drag items directly from a database to the desired position in the Favorites section, and improves clipping of PDF documents from Google Chrome. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 114 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)

