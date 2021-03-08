Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.6.3, addressing some throttling-related issues with iCloud syncing and improving the speed of importing notes with attachments from Evernote. The document and information manager now enables you to use the Insert > Checkbox command in the Edit and contextual menus when editing Markdown documents, ensures that moving an indexed group to another indexed group no longer changes the filename of the group, improves VoiceOver support in the Document > Links inspector, fixes a bug with renamed long file names displaying incorrectly in the item list in macOS 11 Big Sur, and resolves an issue with losing focus on formatted notes in Big Sur. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 115 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)