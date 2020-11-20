Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.6, bringing some necessary changes to ensure compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur. The document and information manager also focuses on document links, scanning databases for link relationships between documents (either outgoing or incoming “backlinks”) and making those links available for searches, criteria for smart groups, and sorting lists. Note that existing databases will be scanned the first time they’re opened.

The update also improves in-document searching via the Search inspector to allow wildcards and operators, adds more Markdown support—including a new Daily Journal template, adds the capability to duplicate and replicate items via the Move To popover when modifier keys are held, enables PDFs with a table of contents to be split by chapters into separate documents, reduces CPU and memory usage of the iCloud upload monitor, improves the overall reliability of WebDAV sync stores, and ensures more efficient updating and reloading of sidebars in main windows. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 115 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)