DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.7.2, a maintenance release that resolves an issue with smart rule actions incorrectly running twice and improves installation of the Mail plug-in in macOS 11 Big Sur. The document and information manager also enhances Markdown support, honoring placeholders used with headings in the Table of Contents inspector and improving pasting of text into Markdown documents. The update also fixes a bug with clicking the Editing bar/Navigation bar icon if the window was too narrow, resolves an issue with rich text columns getting corrupted after reordering of sheet columns, and works around an issue with the ScanSnap Home app that caused scans to be imported twice (with and without OCR). ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 132 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)