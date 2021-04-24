Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.7, adding support for simple WYSIWYG editing in the Markdown source view. While editing Markdown, you’ll see characters in bold and italics, quotes, code blocks, and links while typing. The update also supports transclusion, enabling the display of another Markdown, plain text, or HTML document’s content in a Markdown document.

DEVONthink 3.7 also brings new keyboard shortcuts to the Sorter for Screen Capture (Command-1) and the clutter-free option in the Web Clip view (Command-3), improves behavior of checkboxes in Markdown documents so they work in nested lists and lists containing links, improves toolbar icon appearance for Dark mode in macOS 10.15 Catalina, ensures that videos and bookmarks in Cover Flow work correctly in Catalina, improves keep-alive handling of Bonjour connections to reduce timeouts, and improves reliability of sync stores. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 132 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)