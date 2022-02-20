Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

DEVONthink 3.8.2

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.8.2, a maintenance release that blends a few new features with improvements and bug fixes for the document and information manager. The release adds the Enable/Disable Actions contextual and action menu items for switching smart rules on or off, improves conversions of sheets to plain text and Markdown (as well as rich text documents to Markdown), improves handling of aliases and symbolic links (such as when indexing, deleting, and opening items externally), performs all smart rule scripts in the background to improve responsiveness, fixes a bug that caused PDF pages inserted via dragging to create blank pages, resolves an issue where thumbnails of clipped PDFs could be transparent on recent macOS versions, and addresses a crash related to the garbage collection of sync stores. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 136 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)

Comments About DEVONthink 3.8.2

