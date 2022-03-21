Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.8.3 with new features, enhancements, and bug fixes for the document and information manager. The update adds a menu command to export file metadata to JSON data, shows the color of ink annotations (e.g., freehand marks) in the Annotations inspector, improves overall compatibility with indexed iCloud Drive files that aren’t locally available, enables you to save a toolbar search even when it returned no results, resolves a crash triggered by importing email messages from Mail via drag-and-drop, fixes a swap of the center and right alignment options in the PDF annotations panel on M1-based Macs, and improves handling of deleting indexed items while synchronizing. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 136 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)