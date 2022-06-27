Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.8.4 with a long and varied list of additions and improvements for the document and information manager. A new preference allows you to decide whether viewed items are marked as read, a new filter pane finds multimedia documents, and several inspector panes receive new options. The update also adds an option to export the URLs of all selected items (and their children) as an HTML bookmarks file, brings support for RTFD documents containing pencil drawings created by DEVONthink To Go 3.5 or later, improves Markdown WYSIWYG editing and parsing, ensures that converting Markdown to PDF or HTML—and rich text to PDF—retains the document’s title, revises the appearance of PDF annotations, and corrects visual artifacts with the WYSIWYG display of the source of Markdown documents in macOS 12 Monterey.

The Pro edition of DEVONthink receives additional improvements and fixes, including matching the resolution of OCR’d files to the resolution of the original image; improving the Download Manager with enhanced performance, cookie handling, and queue behavior; and resolving an issue with smart rules not always being applied to imported or indexed items. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; release notes; 136 MB; macOS 10.14+)