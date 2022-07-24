Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.8.5 with improvements and fixes for the document and information manager. The update enables you to create links more easily in Markdown documents with a Link To contextual menu command, adds a new command to help verify if item links in a document are valid, improves right-to-left writing direction support when exporting as a website or Markdown, enhances the appearance of rich text documents in Dark mode, updates the Mail plug-in for the macOS 13 Ventura public beta, brings improved and revised multi-threading of Dropbox support, fixes an issue with automatic Wiki linking in Markdown documents related to some MathJAX equations, and ensures that the Info inspector updates after changing exclusions via AppleScript. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; release notes; 136 MB; macOS 10.14+)