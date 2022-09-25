Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

DEVONthink 3.8.6

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.8.6 with several “quality of life improvements,” including a native OCR engine optimized for Macs with Apple silicon plus new menu commands and smart rule triggers. The document and information manager adds a new command to the Go menu to navigate to the last destination group of moved items, a Paste command to the menus of URL fields in Info inspectors, and a Remove Also Locked Items option to the warning when emptying the trash. The release also imports and indexes local Google Docs files as bookmarks, revises handling of app-specific iCloud Drive folders to improve the reliability of synchronizing, retains properties of the source document (if possible) when converting to PDF, fixes a bug that prevented applying bold formatting to Markdown styles in lists, adds links back to emails from Mail or events from Calendar in Markdown documents, and resolves an issue with Dropbox access tokens expiring prematurely. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; release notes; 135 MB; macOS 10.14+)

Comments About DEVONthink 3.8.6

