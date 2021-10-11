Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.8, bringing a file integrity check that helps you keep your databases healthy. The document and information manager now stores checksums for all your files and lets you verify the integrity of your databases, manually or via AppleScript. It also adds a Mentions inspector that lists documents that mention the name or aliases of a selected document in their contents.

The large update improves Markdown by enabling you to set formatting via hotkeys and adding simple support for smart numbered or bulleted lists and checkboxes, improves handling of the Editing bar, the Format menu, and keyboard shortcuts when editing Markdown documents improves the sync engine with better detection of WebDAV servers on the local network and enhanced conflict handling with iCloud sync stores, improves creating replicants via drag-and-drop, changes the underline and strike-through color in PDF documents from black to red, excludes windows in full-screen document mode from window tiling, and adds support for Bookends 14. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 135 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)