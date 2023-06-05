Share Email

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.9.1 with added support for the squiggly underline PDF annotations made in some PDF applications. The maintenance update for the document and information manager enables you to move selected lines in plain text, rich text, and Markdown documents via keyboard commands and snap line annotations in PDFs to multiples of 45 degrees when holding the Shift key. It also automatically refreshes the preview of the Markdown document after editing linked images, uses PNG files (instead of TIFF) when using Data > New > With Clipboard to create a new document from image data on the clipboard, ensures clipping Web content or converting documents to Web archives works more reliably, fixes a bug that prevented some EPUB documents from being viewable or searchable, and resolves an issue with generating thumbnails of some document types (e.g., rich text documents). ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; release notes; 135 MB; macOS 10.14+)