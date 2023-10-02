Share Email



DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.9.3, bringing improvements to quoting, working with custom metadata, and viewing computer code in Markdown. The document and information manager adds Remove Links and Remove Attachments scripts to Scripts > Format, minimizes the potential for text layer corruption in PDFs, improves detection of linked text in PDF documents, ensures the last selected item is selected when navigating back to search results, fixes a bug that caused inspectors of a main window to not update after the selection changes, fixes a bug that caused some documents to be locked or inaccessible, and addresses a memory-related crash when syncing over Bonjour. The Pro edition of DEVONthink also preserves image quality when running PDFs through OCR when Resolution in the OCR preferences is set to As Source and Compression is disabled. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; release notes; 134 MB; macOS 10.14+)