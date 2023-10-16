Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

DEVONthink 3.9.4

DEVONtechnologies has issued DEVONthink 3.9.4, a maintenance release primarily focused on bug fixes for macOS 14 Sonoma. On the Sonoma front, the update addresses a freeze that could occur when renaming indexed items located in cloud-synced folders, fixes a bug with navigating the group selector via keyboard, resolves a crash that could occur if the window’s toolbar wasn’t set to Icon Only, and ensures printing PDFs to DEVONthink in Safari’s Reader mode retains the page’s title. The document and information manager also improves retry and sync store handling for iCloud to reduce rate limiting and unnecessary error logging and fixes a bug that prevented the Data > Move To command from moving selected items after double-clicking on a group. The Pro edition resolves a couple of OCR issues. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; release notes (hover over the version number); 140.7 MB; macOS 10.14+)

Comments About DEVONthink 3.9.4

