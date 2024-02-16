Share Email



DEVONtechnologies has issued DEVONthink 3.9.5 with numerous “quality-of-life improvements,” performance enhancements, and bug fixes. The document and information manager brings initial support for clipping from the Arc Web browser, adds the Formatted Note bookmarklet that can capture Web pages more reliably (even those behind paywalls), retains text added by OCR in imported .enex files from Evernote, makes annotating PDFs more reliable with a wider variety of documents, improves PDF export to retain its table of contents, copies images from the clipboard into Markdown documents more reliably, better retains window dimensions in macOS 14 Sonoma, and fixes a failure with Markdown documents converted to formatted notes or Web archives. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; release notes (hover over the version number); 140.6 MB; macOS 10.14+)