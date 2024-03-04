Share Email



DEVONtechnologies has issued DEVONthink 3.9.6 to address issues discovered after the previous release. The document and information manager addresses a regression that kept global smart groups from updating automatically, fixes a bug that prevented splitting PDFs from modifying the initial document, improves how data transmission to sync stores is handled with remote syncs (especially with CloudKit), more reliably detects updates for add-ons, ignores missing or empty Finder comments when updating indexed items, and ensures background colors are retained when converting rich text to a formatted note or HTML ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; release notes (hover over the version number); 127.4 MB; macOS 10.14+)