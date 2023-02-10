Share Email

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.9 with improved document-connection capabilities thanks to new deep linking and annotation links for PDF documents. These features enable you to add links as references to documents or use them in apps like outliners and to-do apps that support URLs. The document and information manager also enables you to edit Markdown notes created via the Sorter > Take Note pane in WYSIWYG, makes summarizing Web documents to Markdown more consistent, improves automatic naming of articles from Mastodon, and improves the clipping of dynamic Web pages from Medium. Bug fixed for those running macOS 13 Ventura include a display issue when in Text Only mode, an issue with converting Web archives to rich text or Markdown, a crash that occurred when importing contacts as links, and failing to apply an image’s URL when dragged from Safari. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; release notes; 135 MB; macOS 10.14+)