DEVONthink 3.0 Public Beta 2

DEVONtechnologies has issued the second public beta of DEVONthink 3 with an impressively long list of improvements and bug fixes (which can be viewed only in the PDF and EPUB versions of the documentation). The release updates the user interface for the Navigate sidebar and List view to bring back some of the old three-pane view, adds an option to enable and disable live searching while you type, enables you to switch the Tags filter pane between a cloud and a list view, improves the responsiveness of the Web server, enables creation of annotation-free copies of PDFs, reduces the minimum window height to accommodate smaller screens, and improves automation with new or updated placeholders, smart rule actions, and AppleScript commands.

The DEVONthink 3.0 public beta is free to use, but a valid license key will be required after the public beta phase has ended, as well as for accessing email archiving and text recognition capabilities beyond the trial limits. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $149 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; upgrade pricing available; 88.0 MB; macOS 10.11+)