DEVONthink 3.0 Public Beta 3

DEVONtechnologies has issued the third public beta of DEVONthink 3 with another impressively long list of improvements and bug fixes (which can be viewed only in the PDF and EPUB versions of the documentation; this blog post offers some highlights). The release improves the annotation workflow, adds contextual menu commands, enables you to move read documents directly from the reading list to the trash, fixes a bug that prevented the View/Edit pane from being restored when reopening the main window, improves the reliability of the Web servers, and changes the default name for new tags to “New Tag.”

The DEVONthink 3.0 public beta is free to use, but a valid license key will be required after the public beta phase has ended, as well as for accessing email archiving and text recognition capabilities beyond the trial limits. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; upgrade pricing available; 89.2 MB; macOS 10.11+)