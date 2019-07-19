DEVONthink 3.0 Public Beta 4

Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has issued the fourth public beta of the DEVONthink 3 information management app with another round of extensive improvements and fixes (which can be viewed only in the PDF and EPUB versions of the documentation; this blog post offers some highlights). The update refines the user interface and menus (including some new or revised shortcuts and modifications to sidebars and inspectors), enhances support for Dark mode (including improvements when using EPUB, rich text, HTML, and formatted notes), improves performance when saving modified PDF documents (especially with larger documents), brings a new AppleScript command for easier retrieving custom metadata, enables you to type Slack-style emojis (e.g. :grinning:) in Markdown documents, updates OCR with options for deskewing and disabling compression, and resolves a lengthy list of bugs.

The DEVONthink 3.0 public beta is free to use, but a valid license key will be required after the public beta phase has ended, as well as for accessing email archiving and text recognition capabilities beyond the trial limits. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; upgrade pricing available; 90.8 MB; macOS 10.11+)