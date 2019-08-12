DEVONthink 3.0 Public Beta 6

Share Facebook

Getting closer to the final full release, DEVONtechnologies has issued the sixth public beta of the DEVONthink 3 information management app with another round of extensive improvements and fixes. The update adds the capability to synchronize the Reading List and your custom metadata definitions, improves Dark mode support in rich text files and the Annotations and Reminders inspector, enables you to run OCR on scans without auto-correcting the page orientation, improves WikiLinking in Markdown documents, enables viewing of selected PDF annotations immediately in the Annotations inspector, resolves an issue with renaming files after splitting documents, fixes a bug with line spacing in rich text documents created via OCR, and adds support for exporting bibliographic metadata to Bookends 12.3 or later.

The DEVONthink 3.0 public beta is free to use, but you’ll need a valid license key after the public beta phase has ended, as well as for accessing email archiving and text recognition capabilities beyond the trial limits. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; upgrade pricing available; 90.5 MB; macOS 10.11+)